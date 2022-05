Diaz went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks and two runs scored Sunday against the Reds.

Diaz reached base on an error in the second inning and came around to score his seventh run of the season. Otherwise, the effort continued a productive four-game stretch for Diaz, as he's collected five hits -- including a home run and two doubles -- with four runs scored and an RBI across 12 plate appearances. He's now hitting .267/.323/.450 across 18 games to begin the campaign.