Rockies' Elias Diaz: Sits again Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Diaz will sit Saturday against the Dodgers, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.
Diaz started behind the plate on Opening Day but now finds himself on the bench for the second game in a row. Dom Nunez will get another start in his absence.
