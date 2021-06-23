site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Elias Diaz: Sitting again Tuesday
Diaz is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Mariners.
Diaz will take a seat for the second consecutive contest with Dom Nunez starting behind the plate. The pair should continue splitting time at catcher for Colorado.
