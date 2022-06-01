site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-elias-diaz-sitting-game-2 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' Elias Diaz: Sitting Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Diaz is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader versus Miami.
Diaz started Game 1 and went 0-for-4 with a strikeout, and it's hardly a surprise he won't be starting both ends of the twin bill. Brian Serven will take over behind the plate in the nightcap.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 3 min read