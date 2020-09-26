site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Elias Diaz: Sitting out Game 2
Diaz isn't in the lineup for the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks.
Diaz will hit the bench after recording a single and one walk over four plate appearances during Game 1. Tony Wolters will start at catcher for the nightcap.
