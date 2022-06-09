site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Elias Diaz: Sitting Thursday
Diaz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's contest against the Giants.
Diaz will sit after starting two games in a row, going 1-for-7 with a run scored in the first two contests of the series. Brian Serven will take over behind the plate and bat ninth Thursday.
