Diaz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

After he was behind the plate for each of the Rockies' last three games, Diaz will cede catching duties to Dom Nunez in the series finale. With Diaz having homered in back-to-back games and recorded at least one hit in four straight contests, he appears to have solidified his spot atop the depth chart for the time being.