Diaz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Friday against the Reds.

Diaz led off the second inning with a solo home run, his second long ball of the season. It was a welcomed performance for Diaz, as he entered the game having collected only three hits in his last 24 at-bats -- only one of which went for extra bases. Even despite those recent struggles, Diaz has maintained a .263/.300/.439 line with five runs scored and six RBI across 17 games to begin the campaign.