Diaz went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two additional RBI in a 12-7 loss to the Reds on Wednesday.

After opening the scoring with an RBI groundout in the first inning, Diaz put the Rockies ahead 5-4 with a solo shot off Nick Martinez before adding a third RBI with a base hit in the seventh. It's the third multi-hit effort in four games for Diaz -- he's gone 7-for-16 in that span. The 33-year-old backstop is off to another strong start this year, slashing .306/.351/.452 with five homers, 27 RBI and 20 runs scored through 202 plate appearances.