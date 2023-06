Diaz (head) is not in the starting lineup Sunday versus the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Diaz is dealing with a concussion and will sit out Sunday's series finale with the Padres. It's possible that the catcher could end up on the injured list, but more information on his status will likely come in the next day or so. Austin Wynns will take over behind the plate and bat ninth against San Diego.