Rockies' Elias Diaz: Won't start Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Diaz is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers.
Diaz went 1-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts Opening Day and will head to the bench for Friday's contest. Dom Nunez will start behind the plate and bat eighth in the second game of the season.
