Triple-A Albuquerque reinstated Justice (undisclosed) from its 7-day injured list Friday.

Justice made his first appearance for Albuquerque since April 13 on Saturday, giving up one earned run on three walks while retiring one batter in Albuquerque's 7-4 win over Sacramento. The reliever was cleared to rejoin Albuquerque after making three rehab appearances, two in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and one with Single-A Fresno.