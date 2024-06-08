The Rockies selected Hartlieb's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.
Hartlieb failed to win a spot on the Rockies out of spring training, but the team will now give him a shot after he put up a 5.61 ERA and 1.66 WHIP through 33.2 innings in Triple-A. The 30-year-old owns a career 7.17 ERA through 70.1 major-league frames and will likely only be given low-leverage situations while with Colorado. Matt Carasiti was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Rockies' Geoff Hartlieb: Misses out on Opening Day roster•
-
Rockies' Geoff Hartlieb: Inks minors deal with Colorado•
-
Marlins' Geoff Hartlieb: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Geoff Hartlieb: Designated for assignment•
-
Marlins' Geoff Hartlieb: Promoted to majors•
-
Marlins' Geoff Hartlieb: Headed back to minors•