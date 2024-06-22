The Rockies designated Hartlieb for assignment Saturday.
After having his contract selected June 8, Hartlieb appeared in five games for the Rockies, registering a 9.00 ERA and 1.89 WHIP over nine innings. The move corresponds with Colorado selecting the contract of Austin Kitchen from Triple-A Albuquerque.
