The Rockies are expected to recall Jones from Triple-A Albuquerque prior to Thursday's game in St. Louis, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Jones, 26, would be making his major-league debut if he gets into a game. He missed some time with Albuquerque this season due to injury but when healthy has slashed .240/.360/.387 with two home runs and 15 stolen bases over 20 games. While Jones also has experience at shortstop, he'll have a better shot at playing time in the Rockies' outfield.