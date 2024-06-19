The Rockies optioned Jones to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday.
Jones didn't play much during his nearly two-week stint in the majors, receiving just one start and six plate appearances. He's replaced on the roster by Sean Bouchard, who is back from the injured list.
