Jones (undisclosed) began a rehab assignment with the Rockies' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate Monday, going 0-for-2 with a walk, a run and an RBI while playing five innings at shortstop.

Jones has been on Triple-A Albuquerque's 7-day injured list for more than a month with an unspecified injury, but he looks to be closing in on a return. The 26-year-old hit .250 with a home run and 12 stolen bases in 17 games for Albuquerque prior to being deactivated.