Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Explodes for three homers

Goodman went 3-for-4 with three home runs and five RBI in Sunday's 9-6 loss to the Reds.

Goodman accounted for nearly all of Colorado's offense, taking Hunter Greene deep twice for the only three runs the right-hander allowed before adding a third homer off Sam Moll in the eighth inning. All three blasts were no-doubt shots, traveling 425, 435 and 442 feet. The catcher became the first player in Rockies history to record two three-homer games in the same season and now has 30 long balls on the year. He's slashing .257/.326/.561 and trails only Kyle Schwarber (33) for the National League home run lead.