Goodman went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 10-8 loss to the Padres.

Goodman's blast came in the sixth inning, and while the Rockies made a comeback push, they fell short. Compared to recent contests, this was a quiet one for Goodman, but he's still 10-for-21 (.476) with three homers and 10 RBI over five games to begin September. The catcher has 29 long balls, 86 RBI, 67 runs scored, 25 doubles, four triples and a stolen base while maintaining an .871 OPS across 125 contests this year.