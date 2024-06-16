Goodman went 4-for-5 with two homers, a double, five RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's win over the Pirates.

Goodman got the party started with a 440-foot solo shot off Jared Jones to lead off the bottom of the third and added an RBI double in the following frame. The utility man, who drew the start at catcher on Saturday, would then top off his monster day at the plate by crushing a two-run homer in the seventh and an RBI groundout in the eighth. He finished with season highs in hits (four), RBI (five) and runs scored (three) after coming into the contest on an 0-for-14 skid to open the month of June. It also marked the first two-homer game of Goodman's career.