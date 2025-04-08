Goodman is not in the lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Brewers.
It's the first day off this season for Goodman, who has made six starts at catcher and three starts at designated hitter in the Rockies' first nine games. Jacob Stalling is behind the dish and batting eighth Tuesday, while Kris Bryant is serving as the DH.
More News
-
Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Accounts for team's only run•
-
Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Consecutive starts behind plate•
-
Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Draws Opening Day start•
-
Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Inside track for roster spot•
-
Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Playing time likely limited•
-
Rockies' Hunter Goodman: On bench again Wednesday•