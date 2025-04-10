Goodman is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers.

Goodman had started at catcher or designated hitter in each of the Rockies' first nine games, but he'll find himself on the bench for the second time in Colorado's three-game series with the Brewers. Jacob Stallings will get another starting nod behind the dish while Goodman's bat has cooled off a bit following a red-hot start to the season. Over his last five games, Goodman has gone 2-for-19 with two walks against five strikeouts.