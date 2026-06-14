Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Reaches 20-homer mark

Goodman went 5-for-6 with two home runs, a double, four RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 23-9 win over the Athletics.

Goodman had gone 0-for-13 with nine strikeouts over his previous three games. He put that slump to rest with a first-inning homer, and he added another long ball in the fifth, accounting for two of the Rockies' six blasts in this blowout win. Goodman has had few slumps this season as a reliable power-hitting catcher. he's batting .250 with an .857 OPS, 20 homers, 37 RBI, 44 runs scored, 12 doubles and five stolen bases over 66 contests.