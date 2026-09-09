Goodman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Yankees.

The Rockies' bats were held in check by Yankees' ace Cam Schlittler, but Goodman reduced the deficit to two runs after taking Tim Hill deep for a two-run homer in the ninth inning. It was Goodman's first home run since Aug. 26 and 37th of the season, which is tied with Matt Olson for fifth-most in the majors. Goodman has an .848 OPS with five steals, 78 RBI and 56 extra-base hits over 513 plate appearances this season.