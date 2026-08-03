Rockies' Juan Martinez: Flipped at deadline

Martinez and Mark Manfredi were traded from the Brewers to the Rockies on Monday in exchange for Antonio Senzatela, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

It can be hard to keep track of all the Brewers prospect breakouts in the lower levels, but Martinez put himself on the map this summer by slashing .356/.476/.598 with six home runs, 21 steals, a 17.1 percent walk rate and an 11.6 percent strikeout rate in 40 games in the Arizona Complex League. Martinez turned 19 in April, so he was more age-appropriate for Single-A, where he is hitting .209 with a .321 OBP, one home run, six steals and as many walks (11) as strikeouts in 18 games. The switch-hitting infielder split time between second base and third base in rookie ball but has only played second base since getting promoted to the Carolina League.