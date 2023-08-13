Profar was removed from Sunday's game against the Dodgers with an apparent knee injury, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

After making a great catch at the wall to end the second inning, Profar fell to the ground and indicated something was wrong with his left knee. He will presumably undergo imaging, and the Rockies should have more information shortly. Until then, Profar should be considered day-to-day.