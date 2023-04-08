Profar went 0-for-5 with an RBI on Friday against the Nationals.

Profar had a forgettable game, though he managed to drive in his first run as a Rockie with a groundout in the seventh inning. He's tallied only two hits in his first 20 at-bats of the campaign, though he has consistently served as the team's leadoff hitter. Because Profar signed with the Rockies late in the spring and wasn't able to join the team until March 28, he could take some extra time to get going at the dish.