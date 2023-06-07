Profar went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-4 loss to the Giants.
Profar came a home run short of the cycle in his best game of the year. Prior to Tuesday, he'd opened June just 1-for-16 over four contests. The 30-year-old continues to get regular playing time in left field despite a lackluster .243/.319/.395 slash line through 54 games this season. He's added five home runs, 25 RBI, 26 runs scored, 13 doubles and two triples, but he's yet to attempt a stolen base after logging no fewer than five thefts in each of the last five years.
