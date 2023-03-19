Profar agreed Sunday to a one-year, $7.75 million contract with the Rockies, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Heyman reports that Profar can earn another million in incentives if he reaches 400 plate appearances. Considered to be the top bat remaining on the market, the 30-year-old hit .243/.331/.391 with San Diego in 2022 over 152 games while adding 15 homers and five stolen bases. He's played all over the field, and could be an option for Colorado in the outfield as well as spilling at second base. Profar is a flawed option who is unlikely to hit for average, but the friendly confines of Coors Field does give him some potential fantasy relevance in 2023.