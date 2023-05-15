Profar is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.
Profar is presumably receiving a routine day off after starting in each of the previous seven contests. Randal Grichuk will handle left field in Monday's series opener.
More News
-
Rockies' Jurickson Profar: Production picking up•
-
Rockies' Jurickson Profar: Homers twice in big win•
-
Rockies' Jurickson Profar: Dropped to seventh spot in order•
-
Rockies' Jurickson Profar: Multi-hit effort against Mets•
-
Rockies' Jurickson Profar: Not starting Saturday•
-
Rockies' Jurickson Profar: Swats third homer•