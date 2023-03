Profar is not with the Rockies in San Diego ahead of their season opener Thursday against the Padres, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Profar signed a one-year, $7.75 million contract with Colorado on March 19, but he had some visa issues and didn't report to camp until March 28. The 30-year-old outfielder will remain at extended spring training for a stretch of tune-up games. He got nine at-bats in a minor-league game there Wednesday.