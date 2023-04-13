Profar went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI on Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Profar led off the home half of the first inning with a solo homer, his second long ball of the season. He hit well across the team's seven-game homestand, collecting seven hits in 25 at-bats with five RBI and four runs scored. Profar has been an everyday player and hit atop the Rockies' order since making his season debut April 2.