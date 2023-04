Rockies manager Bud Black said that Profar will join the Rockies soon, but there's no timetable for his return, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

Profar has reported to Arizona and been playing in minor-league games, but the outfielder will need more work before joining Colorado's regular lineup. Signed to a one-year, $7.75 million contract late in March, Profar is expected to be a regular for the Rockies once he does join the club.