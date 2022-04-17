Bryant (quadriceps) will serve as the Rockies' designated hitter and will bat second in Sunday's game against the Cubs, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

For just the second time this season, Bryant will start in a non-defensive role after making seven of his previous eight starts as a left fielder. The Rockies' decision to include Bryant in the lineup in any capacity is at least a reassuring sign that the tight quad that resulted in his removal from Saturday's 9-6 win isn't a major concern. Bryant should be ready to reclaim his usual spot in the outfield within the Rockies' next few games.