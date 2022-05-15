Bryant (back) will report to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday for a rehab assignment and could rejoin the Rockies for Friday's series opener against the Mets, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old received a cortisone injection last week and resumed taking batting practice Friday, and his ramping up of baseball activities over the past few days has apparently gone well. Bryant landed on the injured list with back stiffness in late April, but he could be back in the lineup for Colorado by the end of the upcoming week.