Manager Bud Black said Friday that Bryant (back) could require a trip to the injured list, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Bryant has missed the last three games due to back stiffness, and he's still dealing with the issue ahead of Friday's series opener against Cincinnati. If the 30-year-old ultimately heads to the IL, Connor Joe and Sam Hilliard would likely see most of the playing time in left field in Bryant's absence.