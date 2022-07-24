Bryant went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk in a 10-9 loss Sunday in Milwaukee.
Bryant doubled and scored in the third, blasted a two-run homer in the fifth and doubled again in the eighth. It was his fourth three-hit game in July as he's posted a .338/.403/.662 with five homers this month. The 30-year-old has had some long hot streaks in his career and could salvage his first season in Colorado with a healthy, productive final two months.
