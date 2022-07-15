Bryant went 0-for-4 with a walk and an RBI on Thursday against the Padres.

Bryant returned from a three-day absence while on paternity leave. He took advantage of Blake Snell's control problems, drawing a bases-loaded walk to drive in his 11th run of the season. Since returning from the injured list on June 27, Bryant has hit .314 while slugging four home runs, seven RBI and 10 runs scored across 13 games.