Bryant (foot) said Sunday he'll entering spring training healthy and with no restrictions, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt previously noted in December that Bryant was on track to be healthy for the start of spring training, and it appears the 31-year-old's workouts over the past six weeks have gone well enough for that to come to fruition. The first year of Bryant's seven-year, $182 million deal with the Rockies was a trainwreck, as he played in just 42 games before plantar fasciitis ended his campaign in early August.