Bryant (back) is expected to return to Cactus League action Wednesday, Danielle Allentuck of the Denver Gazette reports.
Bryant sat out both Monday and Tuesday due to a stiff back, and even minor issues are going to send up red flags after he was limited to 42 games with the Rockies in 2022. It was plantar fasciitis that ultimately ended his season, though he did also miss time in the first half because of a back strain. His status for Wednesday is certainly worth monitoring.
