Bryant is expected to be placed on the paternity list Monday while he awaits the birth of his child, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

Bryant exited Sunday's 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks, but it'll be a personal matter that will keep him out for the start of the Rockies' home series with the Padres. Expect Colorado to officially place Bryant on the paternity list shortly before Monday's 8:40 p.m. ET opening pitch, with MLB rules allowing the 30-year-old to remain away from the team for 1-to-3 days. Bryant should be fully recovered from the cramping issue by then and will likely rejoin the lineup for Thursday's series finale with San Diego.