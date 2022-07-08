Bryant went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

Bryant got Colorado's offense on track in the first inning with an RBI double before also coming around to score. Since returning from the injured list June 27, Bryant is hitting .306/.342/.444 to go along with three RBI and seven runs scored across 38 plate appearances. Bothered by a back injury for most of the first half of the campaign, Bryant appears to be fully healthy and ready to contribute in the final three months of the season.