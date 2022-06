Bryant (back) is hopeful that he'll be able to rejoin the Rockies at some point during their road series against the Twins next weekend, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Bryant is expected to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Albuquerque in the coming days, and it seems likely that he'll appear in several minor-league games prior to rejoining the Rockies. However, it's encouraging that he has a clear timetable to return to game action after being on the injured list for several weeks.