Bryant (foot) has increased his activities of late, but he remains in and out of a walking boot as of Monday and is still without a definitive timeline for a return from the 10-day injured list, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

Though the Rockies aren't yet shutting Bryant down for 2022, he's still likely at least a week or more away from resuming full activities, which won't be possible until he sheds the walking boot entirely. Bryant has been on the IL since Aug. 1 while contending with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, appearing in just 42 games for Colorado prior to that in what's been an injury-plagued campaign. While Bryant has been sidelined, Sean Bouchard has taken over as the Rockies' primary option in left field.