Bryant has been wearing a walking boot on his injured left foot since landing on the injured list Aug. 1 and is without a timeline for a return, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Bryant is eligible to return from the IL this week, but the fact that he's still in a boot and has yet to advance to baseball activities suggests he'll be sidelined beyond the minimum 10 days. Until Bryant's plantar fasciitis dissipates and he's able to shed the boot and resume running, fielding and hitting, the Rockies likely won't provide a target date for his return. With just under two months left in the season, fantasy managers in shallower leagues in particular may not have the luxury of stashing Bryant since his return doesn't seem to be imminent.