Bryant started at designated hitter and went 1-for-2 with a run scored in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks.

Bryant was limited to 42 games in 2022 due to a foot injury, but both he and the team have been positive about his health early in spring training. Bryant's first game action backed those positive reports, as he managed to score from first base on a double by Ryan McMahon in the opening frame. Bryant is expected to start primarily in left field this season, though he may continue to serve as the designated hitter during the exhibition season in an effort to protect his health.