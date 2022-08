The Rockies placed Bryant on the 10-day injured list Monday with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

Bryant was set to start in Monday's series opener with the Padres despite suffering a recurrence of plantar fasciitis in Sunday's loss to the Dodgers, but he was scratched from the lineup and will wind up being sidelined for at least nine more days. The 30-year-old has played in just 42 games during his first season in Colorado while landing on the IL on three different occasions.