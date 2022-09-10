Bryant (foot) could still return this season, but the Rockies aren't counting on that happening, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Manager Bud Black is holding out hope that Bryant will be able to return, but the fact that it's being reported in those terms suggests that a return may not be all that likely. Injuries have unfortunately been the story of Bryant's first season in Colorado, as he's been limited to just 42 games, though he's been effective when available, slashing .306/.376/.475.