Bryant is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazettereports.

The 31-year-old was on the bench for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader and will sit again for Wednesday's contest. Bryant has been unable to get things going at the plate since he returned from the injured list Sept. 11, as he has a .180/.212/.360 slash line and 32.7 percent strikeout rate in 13 games.