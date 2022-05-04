Manager Bud Black said Wednesday that Bryant (back) hasn't yet resumed hitting, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.
Bryant played catch Sunday, but he hasn't yet been cleared to hit as he continues to deal with his back injury. The 30-year-old is eligible to return from the IL as early as Saturday against the Diamondbacks, but it appears as though he'll require additional time to recover. Bryant previously mentioned the possibility of a rehab assignment, but that will likely be decided once he's able to resume hitting.